NCH Welcomes Margaret Dimond as Chief Administrative Officer of the NCH Physician Group

Margaret Dimond, PhD appointed Chief Administrative Officer of the NCH Physician Group at Naples Community Hospital Healthcare System.NAPLES, FL, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCH Healthcare System is pleased to share that Margaret Dimond, PhD was appointed the role of Chief Administrative Officer of the NCH Physician Group and will be working alongside Dr. Bryan Murphey, Ambulatory Chief Medical Officer, in our dyad model.
Margaret comes to NCH from McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac MI where she served as the President and CEO for over four years. She has worked alongside community physicians and understands the dynamics of the pluralistic model. Margaret is an accomplished and well-respected healthcare leader with extensive experience in acute care, ambulatory and physician group environments within leading health care systems throughout Southeast Michigan.
Margaret has achieved success in organizational integration with a focus on strategic growth as well as leading diverse stakeholders to common goals. She has a proven track record of increasing employee/patient satisfaction, combined with improving quality metrics and financial performance. Margaret is an advocate for female leaders and is a sought-after speaker regarding women and business.
Margaret has also served as President and CEO of the Karmanos Cancer Hospital and President and CEO of the McLaren Medical Group, both within the McLaren Health System. She has held the position of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Henry Ford Hospital Warren campus, and Vice President of Ambulatory Services for Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She also served in the position of Assistant Dean for the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and Physician Practice Plan.
Margaret earned her Bachelor of Arts from St Mary’s College, Notre Dame and a Master of Social Work from Boston College. She has a Master of Public Administration from the University of Michigan and a Doctor of Philosophy from Michigan State University. She was recently honored as a Distinguished Alumnae by the Michigan State University College of Social Sciences.
“I am looking forward to working with such a worthy leader to help guide our physician practices in continuing to meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Bryan Murphey, NCH Ambulatory Chief Medical Officer. “In the interactions I have had with Margaret, I have already witnessed how adept she is at building bridges with our physicians and insuring they have a voice at the decision table.” Margaret joined NCH in December 2021.
About NCH Healthcare System
The NCH Healthcare System is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health
care to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
