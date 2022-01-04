Study Explores the Ability of NOL Technology to Detect Pain in the ICU
A peer-reviewed observational study reveals promising findings regarding the ability of Medasense’s NOL monitor to detect pain response levels in ICU patients.
This study demonstrates that NOL monitoring has the potential to improve pain management in the ICU.”RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peer-reviewed journal Journal of Pain Research has published the results of an observational study exploring the utilization of NOL® monitoring to assess pain in postoperative awake patients after cardiac surgery in the intensive care unit (ICU). The study further validated NOL’s applicability and feasibility in the ICU, following the results from another pilot study.1
Pain assessment in the ICU is a huge challenge for clinicians. Many ICU patients are unable to self-report their pain due to their critical condition, and the use of behavioural indicators may be limited particularly in deeply sedated or paralyzed patients.2
The purpose of NOL monitoring is to enable clinicians to optimize pain management leading to improved patient outcomes. Currently, NOL technology is primarily used for optimizing pain management in operating room settings, with anesthetized patients. In the ICU, ineffective pain assessment worsens patient outcomes, such as cardiac instability, respiratory compromise and immunosuppression2 and is a risk factor for developing chronic pain.3
The study, led by Dr. Céline Gélinas (Ingram School of Nursing, McGill University; Centre for Nursing Research and Lady Davis Institute, Jewish General Hospital – CIUSSS West-Central-Montreal) and Dr. Philippe Richebé (Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital – CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal – Université de Montréal) from Montreal (QC, Canada), is one of the first studies evaluating NOL monitoring in postoperative ICU patients who were able to self-report their pain. The study demonstrated that NOL could detect pain during chest tube removal, compared to a non-nociceptive procedure, correlating with patient’s self-reported pain levels. “This study demonstrates that NOL monitoring has the potential to improve pain management in the ICU” says Medasense Founder & CEO, Galit Zuckerman-Stark “by helping to detect pain, NOL monitoring shows the capacity to optimize and personalize pain management and improve patient outcomes post-surgery.”
*NOL monitoring is currently not commercially available in the U.S.
About Medasense and NOL Technology
Medasense (www.medasense.com) offers a breakthrough technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense’s flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL® index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient’s pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform. The benefits of NOL technology have been clinically validated in multiple clinical studies.
The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), is cleared for marketing also in Canada, Latin America, Australia and Israel, and enables connectivity with Philips and Mindray patient monitors.
