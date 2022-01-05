NAFS Appoints New CEO as it looks ahead for 2022
North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)
If Math is God’s universal language, Blockchain is his commerce and Bitcoin his currency.”AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) today announces that it has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer CEO, Lic. Abdiel Castrellon Williams, to replace interim CEO Mr. Frank Yglesias, effective immediately, Mr. Yglesias will remain as Chief Technical Officer CTO and Chairman of the Board, as Mr. Castrellon will serve a 5 year term as the New CEO and Treasure of the Board.
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
Mr. Castrellon brings extensive years of experience in the financial regulatory industry, from Compliance Officer at ProduBank Panama, Banco Pichincha Panama, FPB Bank Panama, Head of Compliance of Quuano & Associates, Financial Advisor for the General Attorneys' Office, Special Unit Against Money Laundering Panama, Auditor for the Superintendence of Securities Market of Panama and Managing Director for Castrellon Cardoze & Associates Corp Panama, Senior Financial Advisor to Patrimonial Recovery Prosecutors Office, Forensic Auditors Unit. Additionally to this Mr. Castrellon teaches part-time Economics, Banking Law, Criminal Law.
Mr. Yglesias stated; "I am personally honored and proud to have given the reins of the company to Abdiel, the leadership and the years of financial law will be the foundation to the future of the Company and a great asset to all the stakeholders of the Company." additionally Mr. Castrellon stated; "It is great to be on board with NAFS, I want to thank all the shareholders and the entire investor community, I will start immediately laying the foundation for the future of the Company called Fort Panama."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Frank Yglesias
North America Frac Sand, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter