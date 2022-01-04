ROMCOM ROMANCE WRITER SARAH READY’s LATEST RELEASE is the MOST ANTICIPATED ROMANCE BOOK of 2022

Latest RomCom from Author Sarah Ready, Josh and Gemma Make a Baby

W. W. Crown is proud to announce the launch of romance author Sarah Ready’s latest contemporary romance audiobook, Josh and Gemma Make a Baby.

NEW YORK, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the release of the best romcom audiobook by Sarah Ready you must hear.

“Sarah Ready is the best kept secret in contemporary romance.” –BookAddict

New Year’s Resolution:

Have a baby

Preferably with Josh Lewenthal

Meet Gemma Jacobs. She’s driven, energetic, and a positive thinker. She has a great career working for famed self-help guru Ian Fortune, she lives in a cute studio apartment in Manhattan, and her family is supportive and loving (albeit a little kooky). Her life is perfect. Absolutely wonderful.

Except for one tiny little thing.

After a decade of disastrous relationships and an infertility diagnosis, Gemma doesn’t want a Mr. Right (or even a Mr. Right Now), she just wants a baby.

And all she needs is an egg, some sperm, and IVF.

So Gemma makes a New Year’s resolution: have a baby.

Josh Lewenthal is a laid back, relaxed, find-the-humor-in-life kind of guy. The polar opposite of Gemma. He’s also her brother’s best friend. For the past twenty years Josh has attended every Jacobs’ family birthday, holiday, and event – he’s always around.

Gemma knows him. He’s nice (enough), he’s funny (-ish), he’s healthy (she thinks) and he didn’t burn any ants with a magnifying glass as a kid. Which, in Gemma’s mind, makes him the perfect option for a sperm donor.

So Gemma wants to make a deal. An unemotional, businesslike arrangement. No commitments, just a baby.

To Gemma’s surprise, Josh agrees.

They have nothing in common, except their agreement to make a baby and their desire to keep things businesslike.

But the thing about baby-making…it’s hard to keep it businesslike, it’s nearly impossible to keep it unemotional, and it’s definitely impossible to keep your heart out of the mix. Because when you’re making a baby together, things have a way of starting to feel like you’re making other things too – like a life, and a family, and love. And when the baby-making ends, you wish that everything else didn’t have to end too.

Josh and Gemma Make a Baby is a hilarious yet poignant romantic comedy set in New York City written by much loved romance author Sarah Ready.

Josh and Gemma Make a Baby audiobook, narrated by award winning voice actor Erin Mallon, is available everywhere audiobooks are sold. Ebook edition is available for preorder for Kindle, Nook, Kobo, and all Apple devices at any vendor that sells e-books and is available for preorder in paperback, hardback, and large print at Books-A-Million, Waterstones, and many other sellers.

Reviewers say:

“The way the plot was crafted, twisted, unfolded, and presented was just enchanting. This book gave me all the feels and vibes...so full of pure content, story, love, romance, and comedy. It has so many worthy characters and issues that were dawning and touching”

"Heartfelt, hilarious, perfectly balanced, and full of banter. The chemistry was sizzling, the longing perfectly balanced, the slow burn expertly constructed, and the brother's best friend trope applied with mastery."

“Anytime I’m up til three in the morning bingeing - straight up DEVOURING - a romance, you know it’s a great one.”

“WILL make a great movie.”

“Sarah, through her twisting turn of events, has crafted a beautiful book that no one could expect was coming. This book has rendered me speechless.”

“I would highly recommend this book to fans of THE FRIEND ZONE by Abby Jimenez. JOSH AND GEMMA MAKE A BABY was a captivating read to kick off 2022 with!”

Genre: Contemporary romance, romantic comedy, romcom

About the Author:

Sarah Ready is a novelist of romantic comedy, contemporary romance and women’s fiction. She writes stories about finding love – and all the humor, heart and adventure that entails. Her first novel The Fall In Love Checklist was called “…#1 read of 2020”.

