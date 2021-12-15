ROMCOM ROMANCE WRITER SARAH READY’s UPCOMING RELEASE is the MOST ANTICIPATED ROMANCE BOOK of 2022

Latest RomCom from Author Sarah Ready, Josh and Gemma Make a Baby

W. W. Crown is proud to announce the upcoming launch of romance author Sarah Ready’s latest contemporary romance novel, Josh and Gemma Make a Baby.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the upcoming contemporary romance book by Sarah Ready you will want to read.

“Sarah Ready is the best kept secret in contemporary romance.” –BookAddict

New Year’s Resolution:

Have a baby

Preferably with Josh Lewenthal

Meet Gemma Jacobs. She’s driven, energetic, and a positive thinker. She has a great career working for famed self-help guru Ian Fortune, she lives in a cute studio apartment in Manhattan, and her family is supportive and loving (albeit a little kooky). Her life is perfect. Absolutely wonderful.

Except for one tiny little thing.

After a decade of disastrous relationships and an infertility diagnosis, Gemma doesn’t want a Mr. Right (or even a Mr. Right Now), she just wants a baby.

And all she needs is an egg, some sperm, and IVF.

So Gemma makes a New Year’s resolution: have a baby.

Josh Lewenthal is a laid back, relaxed, find-the-humor-in-life kind of guy. The polar opposite of Gemma. He’s also her brother’s best friend. For the past twenty years Josh has attended every Jacobs’ family birthday, holiday, and event – he’s always around.

Gemma knows him. He’s nice (enough), he’s funny (-ish), he’s healthy (she thinks) and he didn’t burn any ants with a magnifying glass as a kid. Which, in Gemma’s mind, makes him the perfect option for her donor.

So Gemma wants to make a deal. An unemotional, businesslike arrangement. No commitments, just a baby.

To Gemma’s surprise, Josh agrees.

They have nothing in common, except their agreement to make a baby and their desire to keep things businesslike.

But the thing about baby-making…it’s hard to keep it businesslike, it’s nearly impossible to keep it unemotional, and it’s definitely impossible to keep your heart out of the mix. Because when you’re making a baby together, things have a way of starting to feel like you’re making other things too – like a life, and a family, and love. And when the baby-making ends, you wish that everything else didn’t have to end too.

Josh and Gemma Make a Baby is a hilarious yet poignant romantic comedy set in New York City written by much loved romance author Sarah Ready.

Josh and Gemma Make a Baby is available for preorder as an e-book for Kindle, Nook, Kobo, all Apple devices and at any vendor that sells e-books and is available for preorder in paperback, hardback, and large print at Books-A-Million, Waterstones, and many other sellers. The audiobook, narrated by award winning voice actor Erin Mallon, will be available for preorder shortly everywhere audiobooks are sold.

About Sarah Ready’s previous works, reviewers say “hands down one of my favourite authors…I love this book! Would give more than 5 stars if I could!”

“Another 5 star book! I've died laughing.”

“WILL make a great movie.”

“You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel and feel some more, and you'll love every single second you spend immersed in this story.”

“I couldn't put this book down. I woke at 3 am to read because I just wanted to know what happened next on their crazy adventure…I can't recommend this book enough.”

Book Details

Release Date: Jan 25th, 2022

ISBN: 978-1-954007-18-5 (eBook)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-19-2 (Paperback)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-21-5 (Large Print)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-22-2 (Hardback)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-31-4 (Audiobook)

LCCN: 2021914218

ASIN: B09F4XK6VS

Publisher: W. W. Crown

Pages: 366

Genre: Contemporary romance, romantic comedy, romcom



About the Author:

Sarah Ready is a novelist of romantic comedy, contemporary romance and women’s fiction. She writes stories about finding love – and all the humor, heart and adventure that entails. Her first novel The Fall In Love Checklist was called “…#1 read of 2020”.



Contact information:

Website: http://www.sarahready.com

Goodreads author bio: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/20871147.Sarah_Ready