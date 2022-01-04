lumixUV to Showcase Robotic Disinfection Technology to Prevent Germ Transmission at Retail Point of Sale at CES 2022
Eighty percent of illness-causing germs are spread by our hands and POS terminals are touched by hundreds of people — if not more — on a daily basis.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- lumixUV has developed groundbreaking robotic disinfection technology to prevent the transmission of illness-causing germs at the retail point-of-sale in an effort to create safer consumer transactions and increase protection against transmissible disease.
— Mark Lyle, co-founder of lumixUV
To promote safety and consumer confidence, many businesses are adapting their customer service processes to include disinfection of high-touch surfaces such as point-of-sale terminals. Unfortunately, with these systems being utilized and touched by potentially hundreds of people daily, these manual attempts at disinfection provide limited safety enhancement due to variability of application.
At the point-of-sale, the patent-pending lumixUV terminal disinfection system leverages ultraviolet-c light energy, a scientifically proven antimicrobial approach against most strains of bacteria and viruses, to effectively sanitize surfaces and kill germs.
High-powered UV-C LED lights pass over the POS terminal system and disinfect at a level comparable to Lysol or alcohol, without the risk of damaging the terminal that comes along with applying liquid disinfectants. Additionally, lumixUV has developed complementary individual credit card disinfection devices designed to sanitize the customer’s card in applications where the customer must physically hand their credit card to an associate for processing, thus protecting the associate and the consumer from the transmission of germs potentially being carried on the card itself.
“Eighty percent of illness-causing germs are spread by our hands and POS terminals are touched by hundreds of people — if not more — on a daily basis. UV-C disinfection is effective in maintaining cleaner, safer, high-touch surfaces. Human behavior is difficult to change - it took over 100 years for hand-washing to become commonplace after it was discovered to be effective in reducing the transmission of illness. Implementing effective and automated disinfection systems in high-risk areas - and doesn’t rely on humans, is critical in preventing the spread of disease,” said Mark Lyle, co-founder of lumixUV.
LumixUV is also adapting its technology to work with many self-serve kiosks at airports, offices, and additional high-touch surface applications which can also be disinfected with UV-C light. Growth in the UV disinfection equipment market has been attributed to increasing demand from healthcare, municipal and industrial sectors, utilizing high-powered UV light to disinfect germs in the air, water, and on surfaces.
lumixUV technology will be on display at CES and will be located at the Sands (Eureka Park Marketplace) Hall G, 63347. If you would like to schedule a press interview or demonstration, please contact mark@lumixuv.com.
About lumixUV
lumixUV was founded by serial entrepreneur Nevin Jenkins and technology-industry expert Mark Lyle. With 25 patents to his name, Jenkins is most known for the creation of the first Medical Alert System for seniors, made famous by the commercial slogan, “Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” Lyle was the cofounder of Universal Microwave Corp, a designer and manufacturer of electronic components essential to cellular infrastructure and high-speed data communications.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here