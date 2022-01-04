MACAU, January 4 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue an exquisite “Annual Album 2021” on 10th January 2022. The Album is made with a protective cover and the design concept focuses on country life. On the golden fields symbolizing abundant harvests, the oxen live leisurely among beautiful green grass and clear water under the blue sky.

The album comprises the full collection of 15 sets of stamps and 15 souvenir sheets issued in 2021, the inside pages present Macao’s beautiful philatelic products in the form of loose-leaf pages, on which the coloured stamp images and the technical data are printed.

The “Annual Album 2021” will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, the Communications Museum, and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office. The selling price is MOP600.00. It is certainly an excellent product, either as a collectable or as an elegant gift.

Customers can also purchase the empty Annual Album to organize and protect their 2021 Macao’s stamps and souvenir sheets. The empty Annual Album is priced at MOP130.00.