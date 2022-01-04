Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,940 in the last 365 days.

Annual Album 2021

MACAU, January 4 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue an exquisite “Annual Album 2021” on 10th January 2022. The Album is made with a protective cover and the design concept focuses on country life. On the golden fields symbolizing abundant harvests, the oxen live leisurely among beautiful green grass and clear water under the blue sky.

The album comprises the full collection of 15 sets of stamps and 15 souvenir sheets issued in 2021, the inside pages present Macao’s beautiful philatelic products in the form of loose-leaf pages, on which the coloured stamp images and the technical data are printed.

The “Annual Album 2021” will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, the Communications Museum, and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office. The selling price is MOP600.00. It is certainly an excellent product, either as a collectable or as an elegant gift.

Customers can also purchase the empty Annual Album to organize and protect their 2021 Macao’s stamps and souvenir sheets. The empty Annual Album is priced at MOP130.00.

You just read:

Annual Album 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.