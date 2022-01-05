'Digital Lifestyle' Edition of Pudhari Publication Appreciated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dainik Pudhari on its 83rd anniversary with a letter and appreciated the special editionMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daily Pudhari is well-known and one of the most respected media houses in Maharashtra has celebrated its 83rd establishment anniversary on 2nd January 2022. On the occasion of the 83rd anniversary, they have published a special edition of 'Digital Lifestyle' on the theme of 'Digital India'.
Dainik Pudhari is one of the leading and respected newspapers in Maharashtra. Dainik Pudhari played an important role in the formation of the whole of Maharashtra. Over the last 84 years, "Pudhari" has created a place of respect in the minds of its readers with its positive, solid, constructive, and fearless news.
On January 2nd, the 83rd anniversary of the Dainik Pudhari was celebrated. On this occasion, they published a special edition of 'Digital Lifestyle' on the theme 'Digital India' which has given a new dimension to India by bringing about a digital revolution in the country.
In this special supplement, many eminent writers and experts have written very informative articles on Digital India, Digital Business, eCommerce and Digital Lifestyle. In this Dr. Prakash Bhosale, columnist & CEO of BBG eBranding Group, Hon'ble Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Land Transport, Shri. N. R. Narayan Murthy, Founder of Infosys, Shri. Apramey Radhakrishna, Co-Founder &CEO-Koo App, Shri. Prakash Javadekar, Former Union Minister, Dr. Yogesh Jadhav, Group Editor - Daily Pudhari, Shri. Ranjit Singh Disale, Global Teacher) and many other dignitaries have shared their views and thoughts in their writings in this special edition.
Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also congratulated the family of Dainik Pudhari on his 83rd anniversary with a letter and appreciated the special edition. He said in his letter to Dainik Pudhari, “In the last years, technology has emerged as our powerful medium in giving unprecedented speed to the progress of the country, in providing direct benefits of schemes to the people and bringing positive changes in the lives of the people. I am sure that Dainik Pudhari will make a significant contribution in nation-building by strengthening the resolve of national interest.”
