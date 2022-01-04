Triple G Ventures CES Hospitality Suite Catapults Next Gen Unicorns Including Hummingbirds.AI Newest Biometrics Tech
Invite-Only Experience Highlights Portfolio’s Latest AI, Computer Vision, Audio, Video, Music, EdTech, Hearables, and Content Technology Innovations
Those visiting Triple G’s hospitality suite will meet portfolio clients' founders and learn about their latest advancements.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, a transformational business management consultancy obsessed with delivering pragmatic business growth acceleration and recognized as 2021 Stevie® Award “Company of the Year”, will highlight its latest portfolio brand innovations at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, January 5-7, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
— Gregg Stein, Triple G Ventures Founding Partner
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “our invitation-only hospitality suite experience will illuminate the newest tech innovations backed by Triple G Ventures’ expertise, partner network, and substantive growth engine. Those visiting Triple G’s hospitality suite will meet portfolio clients' founders and learn about their latest advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, audio, video, music, education technology, hearables and content platform technology including;”
Hummingbirds.AI
Award-winning deep tech startup, reimagining enterprise security and efficiency at the speed of sight with cutting-edge privacy-first AI biometrics platform, Guacamole.
SKOOG
A device and suite of apps that transforms age-old stories into new, child-led immersive and interactive experiences from playtime to bedtime.
KLIK
An app that turns any TV screen into a multimedia powerhouse, letting you share content from multiple sources all at the same time, to any TV in the world.
Artiphon
Artiphon designs smart instruments for the next billion musicians by combining hardware, software, and shareable content that anyone can play.
ASI Audio x Sensaphonics
ASI Audio x Sensaphonics has created the 3DME In-Ear Monitors, a fundamentally different approach to the in-ear experience. 3DME combines built-in microphones to personalize your audio via the intuitive ASI Audio app, creating a system equally useful for amplified and acoustic monitoring for musicians and concertgoers alike.
Promoly
Promoly is reimagining media publicity for all creatives. Promoly is the easiest way for any creator to market their podcast, audio, or music content to your email list, social network, and direct contacts.
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is a global business growth consultancy with a presence in Boston, New York, London, Nashville, and Stockholm, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. With proven track records across IOT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Tech, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning. Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
