Rutland Barracks / DUI, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000035

TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 2, 2022

LOCATION: Market Street, Proctor, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ashley Waite

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 2, 2022 at 2251 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a female slumped over the wheel in a parking lot on Market Street Proctor, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ashley Waite. Waite displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined she was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Waite was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for medical treatment and processing. Investigation further revealed Waite violated an active set of court conditions that prohibited her from consuming alcohol. Waite was ultimately released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI and VCOR. Troopers were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: February, 28, 2022 / 1000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.