Rutland / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B407400
TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 31, 2021 at 0151
LOCATION: Summit Lodge, Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Kyle Clemons
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Revere, MA
Victim: Joseph Buckshaw
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Long Island, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 31, 2021 at 0151hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to an assault at the Summit Lodge, in Killington, VT. Investigation revealed Kyle Clemons of Revere, MA assaulted Joseph Buckshaw of Long Island, NY causing pain and injury. Clemons was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Simple Assault. Troopers were assisted on scene by Killington First Response and Regional Ambulance.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: February, 28, 2022 / 1000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.