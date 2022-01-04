Rutland / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B407400

TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 31, 2021 at 0151

LOCATION: Summit Lodge, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Kyle Clemons

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Revere, MA

Victim: Joseph Buckshaw

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Long Island, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 31, 2021 at 0151hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to an assault at the Summit Lodge, in Killington, VT. Investigation revealed Kyle Clemons of Revere, MA assaulted Joseph Buckshaw of Long Island, NY causing pain and injury. Clemons was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Simple Assault. Troopers were assisted on scene by Killington First Response and Regional Ambulance.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: February, 28, 2022 / 1000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.