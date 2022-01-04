Medical Benevolence Foundation Announces New Africa Regional Director

Team expansion reflects the continued growth of medical mission.

HOUSTON, TX, US, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Benevolence Foundation (MBF) announced the appointment of Abed Milelu to the position of Africa Regional Director. Abed will be responsible for strategy and operations in the Africa Region, where MBF partners with local medical ministries comprising 80+ medical facilities and nursing schools. The position plays a pivotal role in projects that build local capacity for sustainable medical care in the region.

Before joining MBF, Mr. Milelu was Executive Director of CURE International in Kenya. In this position, he oversaw operations of the CURE children’s hospital. He successfully achieved ISO Certification and grew hospital capacity through increased engagement of both local and international partners. His background includes an International Masters in Health Leadership from McGill University and a Global Executive Masters in Business Administration.

A passionate advocate of medical care access for the less privileged, Abed believes that “the only way to make the world a better place is by transforming the lives of the most needy in society, and there is no better way to do that than through the medical ministry of the local church.” He will replace Jack Muthui, who continues with MBF in a new role as Director, Spiritual Ministry.

Speaking about the personnel changes, MBF's President and CEO Andrew Mayo commented, “each day we see doors opening wide for the next generation medical mission that MBF offers. Medical mission in the 21st century hinges on training local doctors and nurses, equipping hospitals and clinics and making local medical ministries sustainable. Abed has the leadership skills in healthcare and business to make that a reality. And at the same time, we are partners not just in physical healing but also in spiritual hope. Jack is pioneering a comprehensive approach to Spiritual Ministry that is tightly coupled with medical ministry and promises to make a fundamental change in the lives of our partners and their patients.”



About MBF

Transforming lives by building sustainable medical ministries in developing countries is our goal – and has been since 1963. MBF (the Medical Benevolence Foundation) is an international Christ-centered organization. MBF builds long-term partnerships to equip the local church in each country with the tools and resources that allow them to meet their community's healthcare needs and share God's good news. Over the last 58 years, MBF has served over 140 developing world partners (hospitals, clinics, and nursing schools) in 34 countries. Based in Houston, Texas, MBF is a 501(c)(3) organization in the USA.