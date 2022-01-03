Southwest Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Jan. 5

Southwest Winter Feeding

Advisory Committee Meeting

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 - 2:00 PM MST

Address: 15950 N Gate Boulevard Nampa, Idaho 83687

The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public.

The call-in number is (208) 475-2602.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Nampa Regional office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-465-8465.

Agenda:

Current Regional Conditions

IDFG Elk and Deer Monitoring Update

Emergency Preparedness

Adjourn

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

Download the agenda: