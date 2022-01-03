Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,853 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Asks Court of Crim­i­nal Appeals to Reverse Its Deci­sion Strip­ping OAG of Author­i­ty to Stop Elec­tion Fraud

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a Motion for Rehearing with the Court of Criminal Appeals yesterday requesting it reconsider its recent decision to strip the Legislature of its power to assign the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) authority to prosecute criminal election law violations. The Legislature granted OAG that authority approximately 70 years ago, and the Texas Supreme Court has previously and consistently said that this was consistent with the Texas Constitution. The OAG’s ability to prosecute election law violations is a core reason why Texas elections are significantly safer and more secure than other states. 

“The Court’s decision to suddenly remove our authority to prosecute election fraud can only empower dishonest campaigns to silence voters across the state,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This decision is not only wrong on legal grounds, but it has the effect of giving district and county attorneys virtually unlimited discretion to not bring election law prosecutions. Last year’s election cycle shows us that officials in our most problematic counties will simply let election fraud run rampant. I will continue to oppose this decision that diminishes our democracy and misconstrues the Texas Constitution.” 

Contrary to the Court’s decision, the Legislature’s assignment to OAG of the power to prosecute certain criminal law violations does not unconstitutionally erode the Texas Constitution’s separation of powers. 

 

To read the motion click here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Asks Court of Crim­i­nal Appeals to Reverse Its Deci­sion Strip­ping OAG of Author­i­ty to Stop Elec­tion Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.