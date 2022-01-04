Project N95, Hennepin County to Distribute 20,000 Children’s Masks Donated by Bona Fide at Minneapolis Vaccine Clinic
One of the best things parents can do is make sure children wear a good quality mask, but finding and affording them can be difficult. That's why we make these available.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to surging cases of COVID-19, national not-for-profit 501(c) (3) group Project N95 and Hennepin County Public Health are distributing 20,000 protective children’s masks in Hennepin County. Masks will be available for free Thursday, January 6, 3-7 pm at Temple Israel at a Hennepin County vaccine event. Residents can get a free Pfizer vaccine or booster dose. First and second doses are available for those older than five and boosters are available for those 16 and older. Masks will also be distributed at upcoming Hennepin County vaccine events, as supplies last. Find a list of upcoming events and register for an appointment at https://www.hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19#vaccine-information.
— Anne Miller, Executive Director Project N95
Minnesota has just passed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 cases and the rate of infection is surging with the last 100,000 cases being reported in the last 30 days alone. Public health officials are warning of increasing cases, fueled by the Omicron variant, and say receiving a vaccine or booster shot will protect against hospitalization and death. The best protection against COVID is a multi-pronged approach: vaccines, quality masks, and good indoor ventilation.
Bona Fide Masks Corp., part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. of Mount Vernon, New York donated 20,000 boat style Harley Children’s Protective Face masks. These masks provide protection for children and those with smaller faces.
“We are seeing a huge increase in the number of children being infected by the Omicron variant nationwide. One of the best things parents can do is make sure their children are wearing a good quality mask, but finding and affording them can be difficult for many parents. As there is no NIOSH standard for children and because too many masks being sold online are counterfeit, fake or do not provide adequate protection, it’s hard to know which mask protects children. That’s why we make these quality masks available,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.
“Hennepin County Public Health is working hard to reduce the spread and severity of COVID-19 throughout our community. We routinely organize vaccination events and clinics because data shows that those who have received their primary vaccination series and who have received a booster shot, if eligible, are the least likely to become hospitalized or succumb to the disease. We are concerned about the rapid spread of Omicron among our younger populations and are grateful to Project N95 and Bona Fide Masks for this donation to help us slow the spread,” said Hennepin County Public Health Director Susan Palchick.
The address for Temple Israel is 2323 Fremont Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55405. Find upcoming vaccine events and register for an appointment at hennepin.us/vaccineregistration. You can also register for a Hennepin County vaccine appointment by calling 612-348-8900. Help is available in English, Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.
About Project N95
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 12 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer. For PPE or test information please email shop@projectn95.org or call us at (205) 528-3060 between 7:00 am - 8:00 pm ET Monday - Friday, and 8:00 am - 5:00 pm ET Saturday - Sunday.
About Hennepin County Public Health
Hennepin County Public Health works to advance health and racial equity through science, and prevention-focused, inclusive, public health policies, practices, and services. Learn more at hennepin.us/publichealth.
