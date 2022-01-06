EvidenceCare and Moffitt Cancer Center Donate Portion of New Product Proceeds to Benefit Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation
EvidenceCare and Moffitt Cancer Center Partner to launch new OncologyCare product which will also support the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.
We believe digital tools like OncologyCare are the future of healthcare delivery... We’re excited about our innovative partnership with EvidenceCare that also benefits an organization we admire.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvidenceCare’s latest CarePathways product, OncologyCare, was created in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center using their world-renowned oncology pathways.
— Dr. Edmondo Robinson, SVP & Chief Digital Officer at Moffitt Cancer Center
OncologyCare integrates Moffitt’s evidence-based oncology guidelines directly into the hospital's EHR, optimizing the clinicians’ workflow. Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, FL, is the first health system to implement OncologyCare and served as EvidenceCare's Epic integration partner.
Clinicians struggle to keep up with ever-changing care guidelines that live in medical journals, binders, and online PDFs. Using search engines to find specific pathways is a common method used by clinicians, but it’s not a sustainable way to provide quality and efficient care. This manual search process adds to the ever-increasing burnout clinicians face.
That’s why EvidenceCare created CarePathways, so clinicians could have those guidelines in an easy-to-use EHR-embedded interface that requires fewer clicks and less searching. OncologyCare is part of a larger newly released EvidenceCare product platform which is currently developed for use in top EHR systems.
As part of this new product and partnership, EvidenceCare and Moffitt Cancer Center wanted to contribute to an organization that helps fund the research needed to create evidence-based clinical guidelines.
The two companies committed to donate a percentage of every sale of OncologyCare to Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient.
“We not only believe this is a great product but are excited about the way it will benefit cancer research, which has personally affected so many of us at EvidenceCare,” said EvidenceCare CEO Bo Bartholomew. “The connection between the research of the CARES Foundation and Moffitt’s cancer guidelines make this the perfect way to give back.”
By supporting the CARES Foundation, cancer research conducted by institutes like Moffitt Cancer Center become the future of best practice in cancer treatment. Those best practices fuel the guidelines used in OncologyCare to give treating clinicians direct access to the latest protocols directly where they need it the most… in the EHR.
“We’re so grateful for supporters like EvidenceCare and Moffitt that allow us to keep funding vital cancer research that does less harm,” said CARES Foundation founder Scott Hamilton.
About EvidenceCare
EvidenceCare is the leading clinical decision support system (CDSS) with an EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes.
About Moffitt Cancer Center
Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 52 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 7,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
About Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation
The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, established as a national identity in 2014, is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. CARES stands for Cancer Alliance for Research Education and Survivorship. We seek to be a neutral convener between organizations, researchers, academic scientists, drug developers and others to accelerate the advancement of less toxic treatments for isolated cancers and tumors.
