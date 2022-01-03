Submit Release
Auburn’s Liz Lenten Receives British Empire Medal in Her Majesty The Queen’s New Year’s Day 2022 Honours List

Liz Lenten photo by Steve Walton

photo by Steve Walton

Liz Lenten photo by Sebastian Lenten

photo by Sebastian Lenten

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth (Liz) Lenten, doyenne of Lincolnshire music for many years, has been conferred with a British Empire Medal in Her Majesty The Queen’s, New Year’s Day 2022, Honours List.

She is cited for her services to Music in Lincolnshire, where over the last 20 years she has been delivering participatory music in the area with projects including Choir Vibe (open access Community Youth Choir), Scarlet Community Music Club, Sing Up, British Council World Voices, BBC outreach, soundLINCS, Lincs Music Service & Education Hub, Beatsfit (music and exercise combined) making music for and with children, young people and adults in challenging circumstances, specializing in SEN, outside the mainstream and women’s and families support groups.

However, she also fronts her band Auburn who have made 6 albums of lovingly crafted semi acoustic Americana, often in conjunction with the award-winning record producer Thomm Jutz in Nashville and most recently has also been working with new multi-ethnic band SautiKano – ‘mesmerizing and hypnotic …West and East African sounds with folky guitar’.

Says Liz, “I am completely overwhelmed with this Honour. I am very thankful and dedicate it, together with this song (link below), New Year’s Day, to all the people in marginalized communities with whom I have been working over the years.”

Listen to Auburn’s “New Years Day”: https://soundcloud.com/user-157062978/sets/new-years-day-liz-lenten

For more information: WWW.AUBURN.ORG.UK

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

