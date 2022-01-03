Rett Wicker Prepares Debut Album Release "Around The Bend"

Rett Wicker

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rett Wicker will be releasing his debut album “Around the Bend” on the 25th of May 2022. The album will showcase his lyricism in a uniquely constructed piece of musical artistry. His music exhibits not only his versatility and vocal prowess but will surely cement his style and pave the way for the varied expressions of his musical ideas and artistic craft. Lovers of all genres can be sure to find something they love about Rett’s upcoming record. Check out his new single “New Year’s Day” now streaming on all major platforms.

Watch "New Year's Day" at New Single: https://youtu.be/wrwJfOWAl5U

Born Samuel Rett Wicker, Rett grew up in a musically inclined family and developed an affinity to music that only grew. He also plays bass, mandolin and keyboards. Tormented by a cloudy and problematic past, Rett has battled depression and substance abuse from an early age. For this reason mental disorder and fighting addiction play common themes in his compositions. His trying periods of evolution led to the growth of his creativity and undeniable talent. Rett ultimately developed a style of songwriting that is clever and daringly full of hopes and heartaches reflective of his real life experiences.

Rett Wicker has had a vast array of musical influences, however he accredits pivotal influences in his music to artists such as Jim Croce, Steven Wilson, Mark Knopfler, and Jason Isbell. His unique light gruff voice draws comparison to artists like Ryan Adams, Tyler Childers and Ruston Kelly. While Rett is a lover of Classic Country and the Americana sound, he also cites Jazz, Blues and Progressive Rock as making a major impact on his sound. This all culminates to a musical experience that is enjoyable and inspiring, with a dash of melancholy that seeks to provoke thought.

"You never know where you are in your story," Wicker says. "but I do know that of all the things I ever may accomplish in life; through all the ups and downs, being a father is the highlight of my narrative." Rett currently lives in his hometown with his wife and 3 children whom he credits for being at the forefront when it comes to continuing to share his music and message with the world.

Rett Wicker
rettwickermusic@gmail.com
Rett Wicker

You just read:

Rett Wicker Prepares Debut Album Release "Around The Bend"

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rett Wicker
Rett Wicker rettwickermusic@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Rett Wicker Prepares Debut Album Release "Around The Bend"
Vandi Lynnae Announces Christmas Album ‘Holiday Healing’
Female Persian Rapper Arzu Releases Tribute To Her Mother
View All Stories From This Author