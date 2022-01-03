Rett Wicker Prepares Debut Album Release "Around The Bend"

Rett Wicker

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rett Wicker will be releasing his debut album “Around the Bend” on the 25th of May 2022. The album will showcase his lyricism in a uniquely constructed piece of musical artistry. His music exhibits not only his versatility and vocal prowess but will surely cement his style and pave the way for the varied expressions of his musical ideas and artistic craft. Lovers of all genres can be sure to find something they love about Rett’s upcoming record. Check out his new single “New Year’s Day” now streaming on all major platforms.

Watch "New Year's Day" at New Single: https://youtu.be/wrwJfOWAl5U

Born Samuel Rett Wicker, Rett grew up in a musically inclined family and developed an affinity to music that only grew. He also plays bass, mandolin and keyboards. Tormented by a cloudy and problematic past, Rett has battled depression and substance abuse from an early age. For this reason mental disorder and fighting addiction play common themes in his compositions. His trying periods of evolution led to the growth of his creativity and undeniable talent. Rett ultimately developed a style of songwriting that is clever and daringly full of hopes and heartaches reflective of his real life experiences.

Rett Wicker has had a vast array of musical influences, however he accredits pivotal influences in his music to artists such as Jim Croce, Steven Wilson, Mark Knopfler, and Jason Isbell. His unique light gruff voice draws comparison to artists like Ryan Adams, Tyler Childers and Ruston Kelly. While Rett is a lover of Classic Country and the Americana sound, he also cites Jazz, Blues and Progressive Rock as making a major impact on his sound. This all culminates to a musical experience that is enjoyable and inspiring, with a dash of melancholy that seeks to provoke thought.

"You never know where you are in your story," Wicker says. "but I do know that of all the things I ever may accomplish in life; through all the ups and downs, being a father is the highlight of my narrative." Rett currently lives in his hometown with his wife and 3 children whom he credits for being at the forefront when it comes to continuing to share his music and message with the world.