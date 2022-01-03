Submit Release
Update: Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Head Start Teachers

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced that a preliminary injunction has been issued, blocking the government mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in the federal Head Start early education program.

Utah is one of 24 states challenging the mandate that Head Start students age 2 or older wear masks while indoors or in close contact with others. The judge issued the preliminary injunction on January 1, 2022, (New Year’s Day).

Updates will follow as this and the other vaccine mandate cases progress.

