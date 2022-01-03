New program connects low income Kansas families online

The Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) is a new, long-term Federal Communications Commission (FCC) programthat is replacing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB program) effective January 1, 2022.

If your household is eligible, you can receive:

Up to a $30/month discount on your internet service

Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)

Only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household. To receive the connected device discount, consumers need to enroll in the ACP with a participating provider that offers connected devices (Note: not all internet company offer device discounts.) The internet company will provide the discount to the consumer.