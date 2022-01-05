JD Technologies Selected to Market ThermOmegaTech's Thermostatic Actuator Technology to Aerospace, Military, and Defense
JD Technologies Global will use their field sales expertise and established relationships in these industries to pursue new applications for ThermOmegaTechORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, an effective field sales company and ThermOmegaTech, an established US manufacturer who designs and manufactures self-actuating temperature control valves and thermal actuation, today announced the forming of a strategic relationship to grow their business and service offerings to aerospace and military & defense customers.
The relationship will allow ThermOmegaTech to do what they do very well, that is to develop and produce high quality control valves and actuators while JD Technologies Global, LLC can focus on selling in the field and building long term relationships with customers. The true beneficiary will be the original equipment manufacturers and end users that require effective and reliable temperature control. Most applications require products that can perform flawlessly in a harsh environment while achieving superior reliability and maintainability.
“We are very pleased that ThermOmegaTech has selected JD Technologies Global, LLC as their strategic partner. They have been extremely successful since 1983 in helping their customers field products that perform flawlessly and reliably in the field. We will build on this success as we identify and satisfy customer requirements for highly reliable and top performing products” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC.
Linda Rothenberger, General Manager of ThermOmegaTech’s Aerospace and Defense Division is responsible for delivering high quality products on time that work the first time and every time. “I am proud of the team that we have in place that allows us to work with numerous A&D companies to provide thermostatic actuation solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace and defense industry. We continually evaluate our internal systems to ensure that we are able to meet the expectations of our valued customers,” said Ms. Rothenberger.
“We are delighted to be teamed with JD Technologies, LLC to help market our valves and actuators to customers within the aerospace and defense markets” said Tim Hartung, Business Development Manager at ThermOmegaTech. “At ThermOmegaTech, we understand how to apply our core technologies to meet or exceed customer’s requirements for a variety of applications. Being selected as a supplier by Prime Defense contractors and major Aerospace OEMs to supply products for new development projects as well as legacy programs confirms the confidence they have in our technology, commitment, support and cost effectiveness,” added Mr. Hartung.
About ThermOmegaTech
Established in 1983, ThermOmegaTech® is a leading designer and manufacturer of self-actuating temperature control valves and thermal actuators. Experts in phase-change thermostatic actuator technology, ThermOmegaTech® specializes in manufacturing prototypes/small volumes and highly engineered custom products for the Aerospace & Defense industry. AS9100D certified, they provide innovative thermally controlled custom solutions that can seamlessly integrate into your system for applications such as thermal bypass in hydraulic systems, avionic electronics cooling, fluid and airflow control, fuel cell battery cooling, and more. Through their electronics division they offer custom PCB assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, and box build contract manufacturing. For more information visit www.tot-ad.com
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a select group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services, and their consultative selling methodology, visit https://jdtechsales.com
