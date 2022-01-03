Karen Fisher Ball, Founder of the Sturge-Weber Foundation, Publishes New Book, The Warrior Mama

Karen Fisher Ball, founder of the Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF), has published “The Warrior Mama, Tales and Tidbits from the Trail”.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Fisher Ball, founder of the Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF), has published “The Warrior Mama, Tales and Tidbits from the Trail”, The book is part biography, part true tales from other “Warrior Mamas” on the source of their strength in living with a child that has Sturge-Weber syndrome.

With no support groups, guidebooks, websites, or even brochures on the complexities of

Sturge-Weber syndrome, 35 years ago, Karen Fisher Ball blazed her own trail and created the Sturge-Weber Foundation to battle SWS. She embarked on a fundraising and research journey through the medical community and the pharmaceutical industry that has helped people worldwide.

In Part I of “The Warrior Mama”, Karen traces the source of her strength through her family’s history in the Old West — Butte and Helena, Montana.

In Part II we hear the voices of other Warrior Mamas and their tales of battling SWS in their

children.

Part III introduces SWF and its early efforts to enlist the National Institutes of Health in search of solutions.

Finally, Part IV delivers wisdom and observations from Karen’s blog. There is sadness and joy in these stories, and plenty of hope — hope for anyone who feels they are facing an impossible situation with the health of a loved one.

The book is now available through Amazon and is available both hardcopy or digital copy. You may also order a hardcopy book through SWF by emailing swf@sturge-weber.org and requesting a copy. The books are $20 each and 100% of each purchase will go towards SWF research and patient engagement.

For additional information on SWF, please visit their website at https://www.sturge-weber.org, or call 973-895-4445. You may also follow SWF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.