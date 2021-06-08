The Sturge-Weber Foundation’s 2021 Grant Program Accepting Applications Beginning June 15, 2021

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sturge-Weber Foundation’s (SWF) international mission is to improve the quality of life for people with Sturge-Weber syndrome through collaborative education, advocacy and research support. SWF invites all qualified scientists at universities, hospitals and research institutions (not for profit or profit) to submit applications for SWF Research that supports research relevant to our mission.

The goal of the Program is to support patient-oriented research, basic science research, or translational studies relevant to Sturge-Weber syndrome or related conditions and investing in innovative clinical and basic researchers. We BELIEVE in creating an impact!

RESEARCH PRIORITIES

Studies of Disease Mechanism

Use of Novel Technologies

Bio-markers and Treatments

Cutting Edge and Translational Science

Innovations in Clinical Practice and Care

Understanding and Alleviating Disease Burden

Engagement Research Grant - up to $5,000 - 2 awards

Small seed research grants for emerging investigators intended to explore a new research concept, pilot a new experiment, undertake a novel or secondary data analysis, SWS Registry investigations and data mining.

Lisa’s Catalyst Research Grant - up to $40,000

Began in 2016 to honor a patient with Sturge-Weber syndrome. Candidates for Lisa’s Catalyst Research Grant may be post-doctoral (Ph.D. or M.D.) faculty members or newly appointed junior faculty members.

KEY DATES

June 15, 2021 Invitation to submit application. Inquires welcome

July 23, 2021 Full application due

August 12, 2021 Announcement of awardees

September 1, 2021 Award start date

June 30, 2022 Award end date

FOR FULL DETAILS ON WHAT TO SUBMIT: https://sturge-weber.org/for-professionals/2021-swf-research-grant-program-application-process.html

CONTACT INFORMATION

Brian Fisher, COO

bfisher@sturge-weber.org

swf@sturge-weber.org

Office: 973.895.4445

The Sturge-Weber Foundation exists to drive critical research collaborating with professionals throughout the world to improve the quality of life for patients and their families with Sturge-Weber syndrome and other Port-Wine birthmark conditions. For additional information, please visit our website at www.sturge-weber.org, or email swf@sturge-weber.org