The Sturge-Weber Foundation’s 2021 Grant Program Accepting Applications Beginning June 15, 2021
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sturge-Weber Foundation’s (SWF) international mission is to improve the quality of life for people with Sturge-Weber syndrome through collaborative education, advocacy and research support. SWF invites all qualified scientists at universities, hospitals and research institutions (not for profit or profit) to submit applications for SWF Research that supports research relevant to our mission.
The goal of the Program is to support patient-oriented research, basic science research, or translational studies relevant to Sturge-Weber syndrome or related conditions and investing in innovative clinical and basic researchers. We BELIEVE in creating an impact!
RESEARCH PRIORITIES
Studies of Disease Mechanism
Use of Novel Technologies
Bio-markers and Treatments
Cutting Edge and Translational Science
Innovations in Clinical Practice and Care
Understanding and Alleviating Disease Burden
Engagement Research Grant - up to $5,000 - 2 awards
Small seed research grants for emerging investigators intended to explore a new research concept, pilot a new experiment, undertake a novel or secondary data analysis, SWS Registry investigations and data mining.
Lisa’s Catalyst Research Grant - up to $40,000
Began in 2016 to honor a patient with Sturge-Weber syndrome. Candidates for Lisa’s Catalyst Research Grant may be post-doctoral (Ph.D. or M.D.) faculty members or newly appointed junior faculty members.
KEY DATES
June 15, 2021 Invitation to submit application. Inquires welcome
July 23, 2021 Full application due
August 12, 2021 Announcement of awardees
September 1, 2021 Award start date
June 30, 2022 Award end date
FOR FULL DETAILS ON WHAT TO SUBMIT: https://sturge-weber.org/for-professionals/2021-swf-research-grant-program-application-process.html
CONTACT INFORMATION
Brian Fisher, COO
bfisher@sturge-weber.org
swf@sturge-weber.org
Office: 973.895.4445
The Sturge-Weber Foundation exists to drive critical research collaborating with professionals throughout the world to improve the quality of life for patients and their families with Sturge-Weber syndrome and other Port-Wine birthmark conditions. For additional information, please visit our website at www.sturge-weber.org, or email swf@sturge-weber.org
Susan Finnell
The Sturge-Webr Foundation
+1 973-895-4445
swf@sturge-weber.org
