01-03-2022 WV Lottery Partners with GoMart, WQBE for Morgan Wallen Remotes

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery has announced a new promotional campaign, where they’ll team up with five local GoMart retailers around the area, and the radio station WQBE (97.5 FM), to give away tickets to the upcoming Morgan Wallen country concert.

The West Virginia Lottery will be providing swag and instant tickets via Spin-N-Win promotions for anyone that purchases $10 in lottery tickets at each remote.

GoMart and WQBE will be partnering for a chance for lucky fans to receive tickets to the upcoming concert in February. Wallen, music star and Billboard Music Award winner and multiple CMA/ACM nominee, has announced a concert February 4, 2022 in Charleston at the Civic Center. Initial tickets for his show sold out in under five minutes.

Each event allows players to enter for a chance to win tickets to the show with WQBE. No purchase is necessary to be entered into the drawing for Wallen tickets. The Lottery will also host VIP drawings at each remote, but players do not have to be present to win.

The final event of the campaign, on February 2 in Elkview, will feature a WV Lottery bobble head giveaway (one per customer per day with purchase). Other swag items will vary throughout the campaign for participants of the Spin-N-Win promotion.

Each event will run from 5pm-7pm.

Proceeds from the West Virginia Lottery go towards education, senior citizens, tourism, and veterans.

Morgan Wallen Remotes: January 5 Go Mart #83 Poca January 12 Go Mart #31 Kanawha City January 19 Go Mart #65 Maysel (Clay County) January 26 Go Mart #61 St. Albans February 2 Go Mart #100 Elkview