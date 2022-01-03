Sara Sherwood is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Sara Sherwood has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for January 2022.

Sara began her PennDOT career as a clerk typist in the district's Right-of-Way (ROW) unit. Aspiring to further her career by becoming a Real Estate Specialist within the unit, Sara worked diligently at acquiring the necessary skills and experience while continuing to perform her clerk typist tasks.

Now a Real Estate Specialist, Sara identifies properties needed for future highway improvements by searching assessment records and deeds of record. She negotiates with property owners for the acquisition of property from private individuals and commercial properties, assists claimants with relocation benefits when the department takes entire property, and performs the necessary legal title searches to provide the commonwealth with clear title of acquired lands.

In addition, Sara prepares and files Declaration of Taking when amicable settlement is not reached, prepares and executes agreements for Amicable, Estimated Just Compensation and Administrative settlements, and records executed deeds and final plans for the Commonwealth.

Sara is a hard-working member of the ROW unit, offering to assist others while also completing her own assignments on time. She is well respected and known as a leader who is always willing to take on new challenges.

Sara is a 6-year PennDOT employee, who lives in Hughesville with her husband Chad and their three children: Brogan, Tygan and Brynn. In her spare time Sara enjoys watching her children play sports and spending time outdoors with family.

Congratulations to Sara Sherwood, the district office Employee of the Month for January 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

