SpecTruth creates socially responsible meme tokens for trading in 2022. #AMZN is to help Amazon rainforest preservation
Social causes will receive awareness and funds with SpecTruth's minting of new tradeable meme tokens. SpecTrue (STRUE) holders will get meme tokens airdropped.
Do Well By Doing Good”KIEV, KIEV OBLAST, UKRAINE, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpecTruth announced plans to deploy ten (10) new meme tokens in 2022 benefitting various social causes. #AMZN (Amazon Preserve) will be the first of its monthly socially responsible meme tokens and it is scheduled for March 2022. According to the tokenomics, the majority of the tokens will be set aside to benefit the charitable cause. For instance, the tokens set aside for #AMZN will go towards purchasing large scale acreage in the Amazon rainforest for its preservation. With proper strategy, we believe millions of acres of land can be protected from deforestation.
For example: if #AMZN can perform half as well as Shibu Inu or Doge Coin, we believe over 50 million acres of amazon rainforest could be preserved while providing the same trading opportunity. Shibu Inu is mentioned because speculative cryptocurrency traders watched Shibu Inu create a market cap exceeding $18.5 billion dollars. Its original listing price of $.000000000056 per token increased to its current price of $.00003379 (that’s an increase of 59,898,465%). It is no wonder there are new cryptocurrency millionaires made daily and why so many speculative traders are willing to gamble on meme tokens.
The developers at SpecTruth believe speculative traders will trade as long as there is profit to be earned so why not create trading opportunities for speculative traders AND help important social causes? #AMZN will the first of many meme tokens with coding very similar to SHIBU so traders can trade with ease. More importantly, the majority of the minted coins will be held and slowly sold as to not negatively affect the market place and to allow the value of the funds to grow. The higher the tokens value, the greater the funds positive impact. With unspoiled acres of Amazon rainforest being sold in large tracts with an average price of $100 per acre, the potential to buy millions of acres for preservation is here.
SpecTruth's first token, STRUE, is designed to be the cryptocurrency for its future metaverse. As part of the STRUE's rollout, SpecTruth will use 5% of each meme coin minting as airdrop rewards for STRUE holders. On the day of #AMZN's listing, a snapshot of STRUE holders will be taken and the 5% of #AMZN will be distributed. It is planned that fifty (50) tokens of #AMZN will be generated for every one (1) STRUE token. For example, a person holding 1,000,000 STRUE tokens would receive 50,000,000 #AMZN tokens if they own STRUE when #AMZN is deployed.
Each meme token for charitable causes will be given a prominent 3d virtual kiosk within the SpecTruth's metaverse where visitors can see the progress of the fund's usage.
This formula will be true for all new meme tokens deployed.
Plus, holders of our new social-benefit meme tokens will be proud to display similar to ribbons that people place on their cars and homes.
Token's Symbol: #AMZN
Token's Name: Amazon Preserve
Token's Purpose: Purchase millions of Amazon rainforest acres for preservation.
