Opteev to Launch Signature Founder’s Version of their Instant COVID-19 Room Detection Device
EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore-based Opteev Technologies, Inc. on Monday announced that a signature edition of their highly anticipated instant COVID-19 detection device is now available to order on their website in very limited quantity. Patriot by ViraWarn – Limited Edition Signature Series is a COVID-19 detection device that can instantly detect COVID-19 particles in the air. Similar to a smoke detector but for COVID-19, Patriot by ViraWarn can instantly detect and alert the presence of COVID-19 particles in an indoor space. Providing 24/7 continuous monitoring protection, Patriot by ViraWarn room detectors will be a new way for individuals to receive a shield of safety knowing that when they enter a room, they are safe from COVID-19 infection.
A very limited quantity of Patriot by ViraWarn models is being made available immediately at the special price of $499 before the new production runs of Opteev’s upcoming Liberty COVID-19 detection series. Patriot by ViraWarn is ideal for personal spaces such as your desk, dining area, living room, or coffee table. Patriot by ViraWarn is equipped with a proximity sensor that automatically turns the device on or off when motion is detected. Refill kits for the device last up to 1 month depending on usage. Flashing LEDs indicate COVID-FREE or COVID-POSITIVE in a room.
Patriot by ViraWarn is also variant-agnostic, meaning it can detect all current and future variants of COVID-19 without having to be reprogrammed. This is because the patented ViraWarn technology detects the spike proteins on the outermost shell of the SARS-CoV-2 particle. This Covid-19 detection device will provide an immediate solution for COVID-19 protection as the country finds itself in the midst of a COVID-19 surge, unlike anything it has seen before with the Omicron variant taking its grip on the nation. Patriot by ViraWarn will be a welcomed solution, providing affordable and accurate 24/7 COVID-19 monitoring protection.
Opteev’s chairman and co-founder, Conrad Bessemer, said “we’ve made a very limited version of our upcoming COVID-19 detection line available immediately to help ebb the flow of the current Omicron surge. With Patriot by ViraWarn, American consumers, and especially high-risk individuals, will finally be able to regain their freedom again…the freedom to visit their loved ones…the freedom to breathe worry-free indoors again…the freedom to live life like they used to before the pandemic…and that is what the true benefit that Patriot by ViraWarn will bring – a return to normalcy.”
Opteev will be debuting the Patriot by ViraWarn model, along with several other ViraWarn models at Cision’s Showstoppers event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 5th. More information can be found at www.virawarn.com.
About Opteev
Opteev makes your world safer with its ViraWarn line of instant COVID-19 self-diagnosis and monitoring products. Opteev’s life-saving products give you your freedom back, again, and provide total peace of mind and a return to normalcy. ViraWarn makes the unknown known…instantly. For more details, visit www.virawarn.com.
Susan Bessemer
