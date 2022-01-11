South End Capital Opens Partner Program to Affiliate Marketers

South End Capital Affiliate Marketer Referral Program

Innovative commercial lender enables media websites, social media influencers, and bloggers to access its cutting-edge partner program

Affiliate marketers can now introduce South End's competitive business, real estate, and equipment financing to their networks and earn industry-leading commissions.” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a nationwide $2.2 billion direct lender and tech-enabled business, real estate, and equipment loan platform offering loans from $1,000 to $80 million in all 50 States and D.C., has announced the expansion of its partner program to include affiliate marketers. "Affiliate marketers can now introduce South End's competitive business, real estate, and equipment financing to their networks and earn industry-leading commissions," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

South End Capital's comprehensive partner program which includes competitive referral fees up to 5% (i.e. up to $5,000 paid on a $100,000 funded referral), unique referral links, a co-branded landing page, 24/7 lead tracking, regular status updates, and integrated API functionality; has long been accessible to loan, mortgage, and finance professionals.

"The way in which business owners and real estate investors locate commercial financing has evolved in-line with how consumers select goods and services—through online research," stated Grayson. "Affiliate marketers which often consist of media websites, social media influencers, and bloggers, have become trusted resources for finance seekers, and represent an important medium for South End Capital to enhance its program awareness."

Affiliate marketers can quickly register for South End’s partner program in under 60-seconds and gain immediate access to a unique partner portal, co-branded referral page, and just-in-time lead tracking. Affiliate marketers are not expected to be involved in the financing process and are encouraged to simply promote South End’s loan programs using trackable referral links, manual portal lead referral, or through integration with South End’s API.

Those interested in introducing South End Capital’s finance programs to their network, and utilizing customized referral links to earn referral fees up to 5%, are invited to register here or contact South End Capital directly at southend@stearnsbank.com / https://southendcapital.com to learn more.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming lender and intermediary, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End offers mortgages secured by commercial and investment residential real estate, collateralized and uncollateralized business loans, and equipment financing. The firm's technology-enabled platform delivers a streamlined loan process, and reinforces its commitment to provide excellent service and innovative, affordable financing.

South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank, N.A.

Equal Housing Lender

Member FDIC