Route 65 Lane Restrictions Begin this Week in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in North Sewickley and Franklin townships, Beaver County, will begin today, Monday, January 3 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late January on Route 65 at the County Club Bridge. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur on Mercer Road (Route 1006) and Country Club Road. Crews from KCI Technologies, Inc. will conduct drilling to locate subsurface utilities.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

