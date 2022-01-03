Zeta Pharma Launches An Affordable Generic Antidyslipidemic Drug To The Egyptian Market.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Egyptian pharmaceutical company, Zeta pharma has a mission of providing the middle east-Africa communities with affordable, high-quality pharmaceutical solutions. And in its commitment to this mission, Zeta pharma recently launched Nexirosova; a new generic of the antidyslipidemic molecule “Rosuvastatin”, to the Egyptian market.
Rosuvastatin belongs to the well-known statins group which is considered as the first-line option for the treatment of dyslipidemia.
Elevated cholesterol levels, and in specific, elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels, are major risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). Recently, World Health Organization (WHO) reported that CVD accounts for 46% of total deaths in Egypt, and research has demonstrated that 37% of the Egyptian population has elevated blood cholesterol levels.
The use of statins to target and reduce LDL levels has been proven by a number of remarkable clinical trials to significantly reduce the risk of CVD and all-cause mortality, without any significant side effects or risks.
Rosuvastatin has a long history of real-life evidence of efficacy in lowering levels of harmful lipids in the blood. The molecule received its patency in 1991 and was approved for medical use in 2003. In 2019, it was the 21st most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than 27 million prescriptions. Also, it is a unique member of the statins class due to its less risk of drug-drug interactions compared to other class members, which resembles a notable benefit for the ploy-medicated patients.
Nexirosova is now available in the Egyptian market in three different concentrations; 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, with very affordable prices, to ensure providing the healthcare professionals with medical solutions for their daily variable clinical needs.
Nexirosova launch comes after the introduction of other distinguished products from the same company; Cubizolid, Bilastegic, and Medihyalo, which were all launched in 2021.
In El-Sadat city, Zeta pharma designed a state-of-art production facility that is referenced by CGMP, WHO guidelines, and international standards, with the latest high tech production equipment and high standard quality systems, to produce solid dosage form medications with a planned extension to produce high potent drugs such as immunosuppressants and oral anti-cancer drugs.
Zeta Pharma aims to alleviate the financial burden of society by providing locally manufactured high-quality products. Since its start in 2015, Zeta Pharma continued to offer essential medicines to the Egyptian patient, with a future portfolio of more than 150 medications in different therapeutic classes.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: www.zetapharma.net

Dr. Faris Salama
Dr. Faris Salama
