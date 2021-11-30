A new Medication From Zeta Pharma To Fight Resistant Bacteria
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continuation of its commitment to provide the Egyptian community with distinctive medications, Zeta pharma recently launched its new product; Cubizolid, an antibiotic that belongs to a new class of antibacterials.
This product launch comes after the introduction of other special products from zeta pharma; Bilastegic, Medihyalo, and Empacoza.
Cubizolid contains tedizolid phosphate, which was approved by the FDA on June 20, 2014, for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).
Despite the continuous global medical efforts to combat the spread of microbial resistance, multidrug-resistant organisms, including gram-positive bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), remain a massive public health threat.
MRSA can cause mild to life-threatening diseases and is related to thousands of worldwide deaths every year. Therefore, Zeta pharma decided to provide the Egyptian healthcare professionals with a high-quality medicinal solution for this dilemma.
Cubizolid belongs to the Oxazolidinones group of antibiotics which is effective against multidrug-resistant bacteria and capable of overcoming resistance through inhibiting bacterial protein synthesis. Tedizolid is proven by the clinical studies to be more effective and more tolerable than linezolid, the previously approved member of the same class.
Zeta pharma introduced Cubizolid to the Egyptian market in a pack of 6 tablets of 200 mg of tedizolid phosphate to be administered in a once-daily dose for the convenience of the patient.
In El-Sadat city, Zeta pharma designed a state-of-art production facility that is referenced by CGMP, WHO guidelines, and international standards, with the latest high tech production equipment and high standard quality systems, to produce solid dosage form medications with a planned extension to produce high potent drugs such as immunosuppressants and oral anti-cancer drugs.
Zeta Pharma, an Egyptian company, aims to alleviate the financial burden of the society by providing locally manufactured high-quality products. Since its start in 2015, Zeta Pharma continued to offer essential medicines to the Egyptian patient, with a future portfolio of more than 150 medications in different therapeutic classes.
-𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: www.zetapharma.net
Dr. Faris Salama
This product launch comes after the introduction of other special products from zeta pharma; Bilastegic, Medihyalo, and Empacoza.
Cubizolid contains tedizolid phosphate, which was approved by the FDA on June 20, 2014, for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).
Despite the continuous global medical efforts to combat the spread of microbial resistance, multidrug-resistant organisms, including gram-positive bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), remain a massive public health threat.
MRSA can cause mild to life-threatening diseases and is related to thousands of worldwide deaths every year. Therefore, Zeta pharma decided to provide the Egyptian healthcare professionals with a high-quality medicinal solution for this dilemma.
Cubizolid belongs to the Oxazolidinones group of antibiotics which is effective against multidrug-resistant bacteria and capable of overcoming resistance through inhibiting bacterial protein synthesis. Tedizolid is proven by the clinical studies to be more effective and more tolerable than linezolid, the previously approved member of the same class.
Zeta pharma introduced Cubizolid to the Egyptian market in a pack of 6 tablets of 200 mg of tedizolid phosphate to be administered in a once-daily dose for the convenience of the patient.
In El-Sadat city, Zeta pharma designed a state-of-art production facility that is referenced by CGMP, WHO guidelines, and international standards, with the latest high tech production equipment and high standard quality systems, to produce solid dosage form medications with a planned extension to produce high potent drugs such as immunosuppressants and oral anti-cancer drugs.
Zeta Pharma, an Egyptian company, aims to alleviate the financial burden of the society by providing locally manufactured high-quality products. Since its start in 2015, Zeta Pharma continued to offer essential medicines to the Egyptian patient, with a future portfolio of more than 150 medications in different therapeutic classes.
-𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: www.zetapharma.net
Dr. Faris Salama
Zeta pharma
+2 0102 222 8221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn