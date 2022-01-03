Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of January 2, 2022NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of January 2, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ISIG / Insignia Systems, Inc. (99.44)
Insignia Systems tops this week’s list with a score of 99.44. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ on December 27 is 565K shares, up 2,508% from the prior freeport of 21.6K shares. This makes short interest a whopping 61.64% of public float. Additionally, the cost to borrow shares is 556%, one of the highest we’ve seen lately. The institutional sentiment is very low for ISIG - the Fintel Ownership Accumulation Score is 20.71 out of 100, indicating institutions are reducing their positions.
* AVCT / American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (97.00)
American Virtual Cloud Tech comes in at number two this week with a score of 97. NASDAQ-reported short interest is 4.7M shares, up 3,408% from the prior report of just 134K shares. At this level, fully 11.57% of the total float is shorted. The cost to borrow AVCT shares is 191.73%. Despite this increase in short interest, institutional sentiment seems bullish, as total shares owned by institutions increased by 20% in the most recent quarter, and the Fintel Ownership Accumulation Score is 69.10 out of 100.
* PTPI / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (96.62)
Petros Pharmaceuticals is third on this week’s list with a score of 96.62. Raw short interest is 3M shares, up 41% from the 2.1M shares reported prior but up 690% in the month. This represents 24.38% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 176% and the institutional sentiment is very negative, with average portfolio allocation declining 33.91% in the last quarter. The Fintel Ownership Accumulation Score is 15.30 out of 100, indicating negative sentiment.
* SEAC / Sea Change International, Inc. (96.29)
Sea Change International is fourth on this week’s list, with a score of 96.29. Raw short interest is 3.9M shares, up 751% from the prior report of just 458K shares, indicating a massive increase in negative sentiment by short sellers. This represents 13.13% of the tradable float. The cost to borrow shares is just 24.37%, the lowest of this week’s list. Institutional ownership declined by 2.05MM shares in the last quarter, a decline of 22.65%.
* ENSC / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (96.29)
Ensysce Biosciences is last on this week’s list with a score of 96.29. Raw short interest is 868K shares, up 702% from the prior report of 108K shares. This represents 10.85% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 211.8%. Institutional ownership increased 8.68% in the last quarter to 3.8M shares.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
