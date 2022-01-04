Capital Numbers Launches NonStopWork - White-Label Services for Digital Agencies
Capital Numbers launches NonStopWork - White Label Agency working exclusively as a reliable back-office for established digital agencies.
At NonStopWork, we pair our developers with a dedicated QA specialist. Thus, while you only pay for a developer, you also get built-in QA services, which takes the burden off you for testing.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, an award-winning and top-performing IT outsourcing company in India known to provide unparalleled web and mobile app development services, launched NonStopWork on 4th January 2022, a one-stop white-label agency headed by Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers.
— Mukul Gupta
The new company will empower digital agencies to expand their offerings, provide faster and better solutions, ensure better scalability, build lasting relationships with their customers, and thus, streamline the whole process and scale-up businesses.
NonStopWork works as a reliable partner of digital agencies and allows them to leverage its skill sets to offer various IT services, including web development, mobile app development, QA and testing, DevOps, and creative design to customers on their behalf.
With over 100+ five-star ratings on top B2B review websites, including Google, Clutch, GoodFirms, G2, Trustpilot, etc., 25+ awards in the last nine years, and 237+ clients worldwide, NonStopWork offers stability and support to businesses.
While talking about NonStopWork, Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers, states, "Most agencies we speak to are skeptical of outsourcing because they have had an experience where they hired someone offshore and then spent 3-4 hours a day just testing. But at NonStopWork, we pair our developers with a dedicated QA specialist. Thus, while you only pay for a developer, you also get built-in QA services, which takes the burden off you for testing. This is why we are the only company in India to have over 150+ Five Star Reviews on platforms like Clutch, G2, Trustpilot, Google, and GoodFirms."
Parenting with NonStopWork enables businesses to bring the top 1% of tech-savvy developers, well-aware of the latest industry trends and technologies and ready to deal with the most prominent development challenges. Plus, every developer at NonStopWork is paired with a QA expert to ensure businesses don't need to spend much time testing and providing feedback.
NonStopWork, a credible name in white-labeled design, development, and online marketing services that agencies can easily rely upon, ensures extra offerings, including -
- Post-launch support
- Managed services
- Consistent delivery
- No lock-in
- Fixed price quote/Dedicated hiring
- 50% cost reduction
- Free trial of one week (of a small task or a certain amount of hours)
Equipped with a talent pool of designers, developers, and QAs, NonStopWork has a well-defined set of processes that can be easily integrated into the internal workflow of a business. It aspires to work as businesses' back-offices, providing extra support so that they can redefine possibilities and reach new horizons without hassles.
