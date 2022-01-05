CryptoESIGN enables companies to adopt legally binding digital signatures through its digital signature API
CryptoESIGN offers electronic signature and token-less digital signature on its cloud platform already with a single-screen word-inspired intuitive interface.
Token-less legally binding digital signature API release is another step to enable and accelerate customer’s digital transformation journey,”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sathguru Soft announced the release of its token-less digital signature API to its existing CryptoESIGN cloud e-signature platform today.
— (Ragu)nathan Kannan
With Digital Signature API, CryptoESIGN now enables enterprises to integrate digital signatures with their business applications through an API. The digital signature API facilitates individual and multi-party signatures, signing at specific signature locations, timestamping, long-term signature validity option through Certifying Agency, document archiving, e-mail notifications, and many more upgraded features.
Large enterprises can integrate CryptoESIGN Digital Signature API with their ERP and other business systems and test them using CryptoESIGN sandbox at zero cost. "Token-less legally binding digital signature API release is another step to enable and accelerate customer's digital transformation journey," said (Ragu)nathan Kannan, Director, Sathguru Soft. "Globally, enterprises are fast adopting digital transformation including India and Aadhar linked token-less digital signature helps enterprises adopt a secure way of obtaining counter-party signature in less than a minute.
In this pandemic-post world, a paperless digital signature is a way to go for enterprises to be agile and ready for meeting any business-interruption situation.
This environment-friendly digital signature not only helps to save trees on earth but also saves cost and time while achieving smart execution of documents through API integration.
To learn more, visit https://app.cryptoesign.com/ or email inquire@cryptoesign.com
About Sathguru Software Products:
Sathguru Software is a cloud-only software product company specializing in business applications, including vertical enterprise-wide resource planning products (ERP). For more than 20+ successive years, we have served multinational clients and nurtured a Customer-First commitment to excellence. With innovation as its backbone, Sathguru Soft builds products for the modern cloud using the latest technology stack, using its own matured NoCode platform named CodeSelfie.
For more information, please visit www.sathgurusoft.com
