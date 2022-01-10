Sathguru Soft is announcing today the preview release of Tetra Teams, a workspace collaboration software on the cloud
Tetra Teams will help enterprises streamline workplace communication and collaboration with information security.
Remote work or distributed teams face the challenge of accessing information from multi-sources like emails, chats, meeting notes, spreadsheets, presentations, and tasks. With all of them not in one unified location, teams often search for information at different work times, wasting their precious productive time.
Tetra Teams helps teams collaborate on each project with the flexibility of instant messaging, file uploads, whiteboard, screen share, and other team collaborative features. Group and one-to-one messaging help to quickly address project ideas. Teams can create polls to get instant answers. With integration to internal enterprise solutions (coming soon), Tetra Teams can auto-create threads to keep projects under control for unaccomplished tasks.
Commenting on this occasion, (Ragu)nathan Kannan, Director, Sathguru Soft, remarked, “Enterprises embrace strong agility with higher productivity when everyone can come together pointed towards that “one purpose.” Tetra Teams securely enables this, be it web or IOS, or Android. Each thread can close after its purpose is served so that any user can use all open threads as their live project works. With collaboration extending to partners and other stakeholders (coming soon), Tetra Teams can enhance productivity across teams and partners to get things done easily. Tetra Teams is available at the edge or in the cloud. The centralized engagement of teams with a project or client-centric threads makes it “one place” for all team information needs.”
Tetra Teams is available in preview in India to start with. To request access, visit the sign-up page here
https://tetrateams.com/
About Sathguru Software Products:
Sathguru Software is a cloud-only software product company specializing in business applications, including vertical enterprise-wide resource planning products (ERP). For more than 20+ successive years, we have served multinational clients and nurtured a Customer-First commitment to excellence. With innovation as its backbone, Sathguru Soft builds products for the modern cloud using the latest technology stack, using its own matured NoCode platform named CodeSelfie.
For more information, please visit www.sathgurusoft.com
