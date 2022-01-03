Silver Alert - Sylvia Schnake Active

Sylvia Schnake, 76-years-old, 5' 02", 120 lbs, brown hair, and green eyes. Sylvia was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and peach colored pants. Sylvia was last seen at her home in the area of Bell Road and North 115th Avenue. She left her home on foot around 1 p.m. today. If she is found or seen, please contact Surprise PD.