Sathguru Soft announced the movement of its flagship Retail ERP product, Retail ViVA to the cloud

Sathguru Soft can cater to the entire retail segment, whether small or medium, or large retailers through its robust cloud retail ERP solutions, Retail ViVA and Retail ViVA Lite.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sathguru Software announced the movement of its flagship Retail ERP product, Retail ViVA to the cloud. Further, it also unveiled an SME retail ERP product Retail ViVA Lite on the cloud. Together, Sathguru Software can cater to the entire retail segment, whether small or medium, or large retailers through its robust cloud retail ERP solution.
— (Ragu)nathan Kannan
All modern retailers are looking for agile solutions that allow retail administrators to manage entire operations from anywhere. The two variants of retail ERP software that have evolved since its first launch in 2007 are at the core of every function or business process that Retailers need and want to address.
Retail ViVA (www.retailviva.com)
With the integrated architecture of 22 modules and four other modules shortly to be added, the 26 module Retail ERP product is one of its kind that can automate the entire business process needs of a Retailer. Since its launch in 2007, Sathguru Software has continuously evolved the product to its current multi-module architecture, understanding every customer's needs. Mr (Ragu)nathan Kannan, Director of Sathguru Software, explained how the improved cloud ported Retail ViVA answers the needs of modern Retailers
“The core mission of Sathguru Software has always been to build an unparalleled Retail ERP software so that Retailers can focus their attention on servicing their customer with a variety of choices and experiences. By moving our Retail ERP platform to the cloud, we enable retailers to have greater flexibility while paving the way for higher employee productivity. The integrated cloud instance allows Retailers to work from anywhere, any time and get insights in real-time across their retail network”.
Ragu added that a smaller variant with core modules has also been ported on the cloud to serve small and medium business (SMB) Retailers so that they are not deprived of a good quality Retail ERP solution on the cloud. Small Retailers struggle to operate in one single Retail ERP software and often switch software at frequent intervals. We wanted to provide a stable cloud Retail ERP solution that is no less powerful than what a Retail chain would use for SMB Retailers to enjoy the best Retail ERP for their digitization needs with affordability. Thus, was born the concept of Retail ViVA Lite (www.retailvivalite.com)
Retail ViVA Lite (www.retailvivalite.com)
With four core modules of procurement, stock control, point of sale, and finance, Retail ViVA Lite on cloud powers small and medium Retailers with a robust Retail ERP solution that they can use today and for their growth. With four more modules to add shortly, the eight module Retail ViVA Lite is a true Retail ERP solution that meets the needs of all aspiring SMB retailers.
Enhanced automation gives Retailers great power to control all their processes and provides instant insights across the enterprise in one single system. By enabling a comprehensive and unified Retail ERP, Retailers need not look any further to operate silos of different software systems and struggle to integrate data between them or avoid manual worksheet extraction to aid in day-to-day decision making.
Retail ViVA and Retail ViVA Lite deliver retail industry-focused business functionality that helps Retailers derive commerce and customer experience advantage by embedding core and support business functions into a single retail enterprise-wide cloud software suite. As a 100% browser-based cloud Retail ERP, retail users and others can access the software from any internet-powered device anywhere. In the pandemic-altered business workspace, our Retail ERP products stand out to make Retailers succeed in their business mission.
About Sathguru Software (www.sathgurusoft.com)
Sathguru Software is a cloud-only software product company specializing in business applications, including vertical enterprise-wide resource planning products (ERP). For more than 20+ successive years, we have served multinational clients and nurtured a Customer-First commitment to excellence. With innovation as its backbone, Sathguru Software builds products for the modern cloud using the latest technology stack, using its own matured NoCode platform named CodeSelfie.
For more information, please visit www.sathgurusoft.com
Ragunathan Kannan
Sathguru Software Products
+91 40 6627 6204
