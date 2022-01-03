Williston Barracks / DUI Crash, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1000024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 02, 2022 at approximately 1646 hours

STREET: US Route 15

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cambridge State AOT Garage

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered, Slick

VIOLATION: DUI# 2, Unlawful Mischief

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / Accused: Christopher Harper

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeremy Zeon

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damages to Driver's Side Doors

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 02, 2022 at approximately 1646 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to the area of 8409 VT Route 15 in Cambridge for a report of a two car crash. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Operator 1 as Christopher Harper (34) of Jeffersonville and Operator 2 Jeremy Zeon (38) of Fairfax. Preliminary investigation indicated that Harper was traveling west on Route 15, lost control of their vehicle and collided with Zeon's vehicle that was traveling east on Route 15.

While speaking with Harper, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Harper was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. During processing, Harper intentionally damaged state owned property inside the barracks. Harper was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Criminal Court on January 19, 2022 at 1230 to answer to the charges of DUI#2, Unlawful Mischief and released to a sober adult.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Lamoille County Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.