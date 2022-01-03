Williston Barracks / DUI Crash, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1000024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 02, 2022 at approximately 1646 hours
STREET: US Route 15
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cambridge State AOT Garage
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered, Slick
VIOLATION: DUI# 2, Unlawful Mischief
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / Accused: Christopher Harper
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeremy Zeon
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damages to Driver's Side Doors
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 02, 2022 at approximately 1646 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to the area of 8409 VT Route 15 in Cambridge for a report of a two car crash. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Operator 1 as Christopher Harper (34) of Jeffersonville and Operator 2 Jeremy Zeon (38) of Fairfax. Preliminary investigation indicated that Harper was traveling west on Route 15, lost control of their vehicle and collided with Zeon's vehicle that was traveling east on Route 15.
While speaking with Harper, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Harper was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. During processing, Harper intentionally damaged state owned property inside the barracks. Harper was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Criminal Court on January 19, 2022 at 1230 to answer to the charges of DUI#2, Unlawful Mischief and released to a sober adult.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Lamoille County Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.