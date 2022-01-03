More about GBI Conducts Death Investigation in Forsyth, GA

Forsyth, GA (January 2, 2021) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that happened in a Forsyth/Monroe County Walmart that left one person dead. The Forsyth Police Department asked to GBI to investigate the incident on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at around 6:30 p.m.

At 6:12 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from a person inside Walmart indicating that someone was firing shots inside the store. Monroe County deputies and Forsyth Police officers responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation shows that Tarmaine Jontavion Bowden, age 17, of Forsyth, shot and killed Cedric James Mayes, age 17, of Forsyth. Bowden is in police custody awaiting charges.

Cedric Mayes will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.