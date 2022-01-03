Submit Release
News Search

There were 87 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,469 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Conducts Death Investigation in Forsyth, GA

Forsyth, GA (January 2, 2021) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that happened in a Forsyth/Monroe County Walmart that left one person dead.  The Forsyth Police Department asked to GBI to investigate the incident on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at around 6:30 p.m. 

At 6:12 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from a person inside Walmart indicating that someone was firing shots inside the store. Monroe County deputies and Forsyth Police officers responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation shows that Tarmaine Jontavion Bowden, age 17, of Forsyth, shot and killed Cedric James Mayes, age 17, of Forsyth.  Bowden is in police custody awaiting charges.

Cedric Mayes will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

More about GBI Conducts Death Investigation in Forsyth, GA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.