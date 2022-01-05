Austin-based Footy Intl Donates to Eco-Restoration Projects
The sustainable apparel company is following through on its commitment to the environment.AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world of fast fashion and skyrocketing prices, Austin-based Footy Intl is donating 15% of its profits, even after giving its customers a 5% lifetime discount on all of its sustainable, USA-made apparel.
The antimicrobial socks, listed on the company’s website, are made in North Carolina from recycled plastic bottles using Repreve technology. Co-founders Mitchell Fly and Drew Davis spent over a year designing their flagship socks, The Switzerlands, before releasing them, and now have expanded their product line to include a crew-length version titled The Cape Towns. Every order comes in a 100% recycled post-consumer waste polymailer, with thank you cards and stickers also made out of recycled paper.
“We want our customers to truly feel they’re a part of the Footy Intl Family,” said Davis. "The more that we can do to support the wilderness and support all of the fun, explorable places on the planet means the more unity we bring to this effort."
Footy Intl donates through the charitable branch of the company named The Footy Initiative. The donations made to The Nature Conservancy in Austin and One Tree Planted are the first of many that promote local and global ecological restoration projects. The company has set a 2022 goal of donating $5,000 to the different initiatives, which will eventually include a scholarship for students traveling internationally to learn about sustainability techniques.
"We're proud of what our company has accomplished so far, but what really excites us about the future is all that we're going to do for the planet," said Fly.
