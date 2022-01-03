Socks Have Arrived for Austin-Based Apparel Company
Footy Intl, an Austin-based apparel company, has received its newest products from the company’s North Carolina manufacturer.AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based Footy Intl’s newest products from North Carolina have arrived after nearly a year of anticipation. Since April 2020, the company has spent time designing its renowned ankle socks, The Switzerlands, and has now incorporated those same features in its newest crew-length release, The Cape Towns.
The sustainable apparel company, founded by former petroleum engineers Mitchell Fly and Drew Davis, emphasizes its commitment to the environment by using eco-friendly yarns and fabrics in every product it manufactures. Additionally, fifteen percent of the profit from every purchase goes to both local and global ecological restoration initiatives.
“We are so proud of what we’ve created after all this time. To actually get these socks out and into the world has been a goal of ours since day one, and now we’ve shipped to seventeen states and had our socks worn across the globe,” said Fly.
With the first full production order in, the duo has set an ambitious goal for 2022: donate $5,000 through the charitable arm of their company titled the Footy Initiative.
“We really strive to give back to the planet as much as possible,” said Davis. “Everything we do focuses on our slogan ‘Get Your Foot Out The Door’, and having a healthier planet makes room for more adventure.”
Footy Intl is an Austin-based sustainable, charitable, USA-made apparel company designed to help you Get Your Foot Out The Door. Please visit their website to learn more, or reach out to the email below with any inquiries. If you’d like to join the adventure, the company’s handle is @footyintl on Instagram.
Footy Intl
info@footyintl.com
Mitchell Fly