Opteev to Launch Instant COVID-19 Room Detection Device with 100% Accuracy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore-based Opteev Technologies, Inc. on Sunday shared details about their highly anticipated COVID-19 detection device that can instantly detect COVID-19 particles in the air and is slated to ship on January 31st. Similar to a smoke detector but for COVID-19, Liberty by ViraWarn can instantly detect and alert the presence of COVID-19 particles in an indoor space. Providing 24/7 continuous monitoring protection, Liberty by ViraWarn room detectors will be a new way for individuals to receive a shield of safety knowing that when they enter a room they are safe from COVID-19 infection.
Retailing for $799 and small enough to fit on a desk or coffee table, Liberty by ViraWarn will be ideal for individuals to find the protection they need during the pandemic and provide a return to normalcy in their life. The product was recently tested in a month-long study with live SARS-CoV-2 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) NIAID – sponsored laboratory at the Center for Infectious Disease Research (CIDR) at George Mason University and was shown to be 100% accurate.
Liberty by ViraWarn possesses a built-in lidar system that automatically detects human presence in a room and turns the device on. It will also turn itself off automatically when people leave the room. Refill cartridges for the device last up to two months depending on usage. A red or green screen automatically signals COVID-FREE or COVID-POSITIVE in a room.
Besides its remarkable accuracy, Liberty by ViraWarn is also variant-agnostic, meaning it can detect all current and future variants of COVID-19 without having to be reprogrammed. This is because the patented ViraWarn technology detects the spike proteins on the outermost shell of the SARS-CoV-2 particle.
The device will be a game-changer as the country is in the midst of a COVID-19 surge unlike anything it has seen before with the Omicron variant taking its grip on the nation. Liberty by ViraWarn will be a welcomed solution, providing affordable and accurate 24/7 COVID-19 monitoring protection.
Opteev’s chairman and co-founder, Conrad Bessemer, said “now Americans and especially high-risk individuals will finally be able to regain their freedom again…the freedom to visit their loved ones…the freedom to breathe worry-free indoors again…the freedom to live life like they used to before the pandemic…and that is what the true benefit the Liberty by ViraWarn will bring – a return to normalcy.”
Opteev will be debuting the Liberty by ViraWarn model, along with several other ViraWarn models at the Cision’s Showstoppers event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Wednesday January 5th. More information can be found at www.virawarn.com
Susan Bessemer
