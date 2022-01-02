Mountain lion in Lander trapped and relocated

Lander - On January 1, 2022, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured a sub-adult female mountain lion that had killed a deer adjacent to McManus Park. The young female was healthy and in good condition. The mountain lion was not involved in any types of conflicts, but because she had localized in the city of Lander was released to a more remote area of Fremont County.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.