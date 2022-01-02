Submit Release
Mountain lion in Lander trapped and relocated

Lander - On January 1, 2022, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured a sub-adult female mountain lion that had killed a deer adjacent to McManus Park. The young female was healthy and in good condition. The mountain lion was not involved in any types of conflicts, but because she had localized in the city of Lander was released to a more remote area of Fremont County.   

- WGFD -

 

