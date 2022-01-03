Retired USMC Lt. General Lewis Craparotta Joins Barrow Wise Consulting as Senior Advisor
Barrow Wise welcomes Lieutenant General Lewis Craparotta (Ret.); Craparotta will develop new strategies, create innovative business models, and influence customer journeys.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC, a management and IT consulting firm, announced today the addition of Lieutenant General Lewis A. Craparotta, USMC (Ret.), to the company’s leadership team as a Senior Advisor. Barrow Wise Consulting delivers IT and business transformation services to more than two million customers in the federal and commercial markets at 400 locations worldwide. The company has experienced rapid growth in its transformation consulting and emerging technology services over the past year.
“We are proud to welcome Lieutenant General Lewis Craparotta to the Barrow Wise team,” said Tanesia Barrow, founder and CEO, Barrow Wise Consulting. “Ushering in a holistic approach to problem solving, fitness, confidence, and resilience, Craparotta will develop new strategies, create innovative business models, and influence customer journeys.”
Lt. Gen. Craparotta brings more than 38 years of leadership and operational experience to the Barrow Wise Consulting team, with a proven track record of leading large and complex organizations, building successful teams, and developing the next generation of leaders and innovators. During his last five years of active-duty service, Craparotta commanded the Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and Training and Education Command as a three-star General.
With a strong background in strategic planning and executive-level leadership, Craparotta has built and mentored diverse teams and overseen successful organizational transformation efforts. He excels in assessing risk against strategic plans and operations while developing mitigation strategies and implementing solutions that lead to long-term success. He is an excellent communicator and problem solver and provides a unique perspective gained through hands-on experience. Craparotta earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Vermont and a Master of Arts from the U.S. Naval War College.
About Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC
Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC (Barrow Wise) researches, engineers, implements, and optimizes operational transformation with emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Blockchain, Data Fusion, Internet of Things, and Self-Healing Systems. Its customer-driven solutions have helped clients save over $500,000,000 per year and achieve 70% in annual labor reductions. The company’s innovative solutions include Contextual Identity Access Management, 4D-Hyper Situational Awareness Application, Self-Healing Supply Chain Solution, and Advanced AI-Based Cybersecurity solutions.
