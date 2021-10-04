Barrow Wise Partners with the University of North Carolina Greensboro to Launch Scholarship Fund
Barrow Wise Consulting Partners with the University of North Carolina Greensboro to Launch Scholarship Fund for Students from Rural Communities
With the help of a fantastic team here at Barrow Wise, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to give back and together, we hope that this scholarship can help students achieve their dreams at UNCG.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC announced today the company has launched the Tanesia Barrow Endowed Scholarship Fund in collaboration with the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) Excellence Foundation, Inc. The scholarship is open to undergraduate students from rural North Carolina currently attending the Joseph M. Bryan School of Business and Economics.
Serving more than two million customers in the federal and commercial markets, Barrow Wise Consulting delivers IT and business transformation services to more than 400 locations worldwide. The company provides cyber security, cloud migration, data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics process automation, Internet of Things, blockchain, contextual identity management, 4-D modeling, and transformation consulting services on behalf of a diverse slate of businesses and government agencies.
Barrow Wise Consulting founder and CEO Ms. Tanesia Barrow is a graduate of UNCG and was born and raised in rural North Carolina. Since graduating from the Joseph M. Bryan School of Business at UNCG with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Ms. Barrow has forged a successful career in government services, amassing more than $40B in contracts awarded to Barrow Wise Consulting. At the helm of Barrow Wise Consulting, she consults regularly with government and commercial executives across the country, delivering synergistic solutions to organizational problems.
The Tanesia Barrow Endowed Scholarship Fund will be administered as an endowed fund, with $25,000 in scholarships awarded to undergraduate students from rural North Carolina majoring in any curriculum within the Joseph M. Bryan School of Business and Economics.
“I know firsthand the difficulties students in underserved communities across the country have in accessing the educational and financial support they need to achieve the college dream,” said Tanesia Barrow, founder and CEO, Barrow Wise Consulting. “With the help of a fantastic team here at Barrow Wise, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to give back and together, we hope that this scholarship can help students from rural communities in North Carolina achieve their dreams at UNCG, just like I did.”
About Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC
Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC (Barrow Wise) is a consulting firm specializing in helping organizations unlock the power of rapidly evolving technology to maximize their investment by providing innovative and sustainable solutions in federal and commercial markets.
