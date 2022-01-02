Crash Closes Route 11 in Union Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised Route 11 south of the Barry King bridge between the Shikellamy Overlook and the Borough of Northumberland is closed in both directions due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Crews are on scene to remove the debris and the road in expected to reopen early this afternoon. A detour using Routes 147 and 61 is in place.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov.

