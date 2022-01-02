Route 417 Reopens in Venango County
Route 417 in Venango County has reopened to traffic from the intersection with Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough to the intersection with Route 428 in Oakland Township following a motor vehicle crash early this morning.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095
