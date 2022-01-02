FW: VSP News Release-Incident - UPDATE
VSP News Release-Incident UPDATE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 1/1/2022 between 0400 and 0630 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waltham, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of conditions
ACCUSED: Jervon Montgomery
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Waltham for a family fight. Investigation found that Jervon Montgomery caused bodily injury to a family/household member. Jervon fled the scene and is still at large. If you have any information on the location of Jervon Montgomery, please call the Vermont State Police at 1-(802)-388-4919
UPDATE- On THE EVENING OF 1/2/2022, Jervon Montgomery turned himself into authorities. He was released with conditions and a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 1/3/2022 / 1230
COURT: Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO BAIL: NO MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.