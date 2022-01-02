Submit Release
FW: VSP News Release-Incident - UPDATE

VSP News Release-Incident UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby                           

STATION: New Haven Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 1/1/2022 between 0400 and 0630 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waltham, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of conditions

ACCUSED: Jervon Montgomery                                      

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Waltham for a family fight. Investigation found that Jervon Montgomery caused bodily injury to a family/household member. Jervon fled the scene and is still at large. If you have any information on the location of Jervon Montgomery, please call the Vermont State Police at 1-(802)-388-4919

 

UPDATE- On THE EVENING OF 1/2/2022, Jervon Montgomery turned himself into authorities. He was released with conditions and a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: YES   COURT DATE/TIME: 1/3/2022 / 1230             

COURT: Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO    BAIL: NO MUG SHOT: NO

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

