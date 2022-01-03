Submit Release
News Search

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,667 in the last 365 days.

Personal Sommeliers Reports Strong Quarter On Quarter Growth

Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with DIY Party Hosts, Event Planners and Private Cellar Owners.

Although we expect some disruption to sales of events as a result of the COVID Omicron Variant, we believe this will be short-lived and are well prepared for continued strong growth in the New Year.”
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their third quarter operations.

Quarterly revenue increased 177% over the previous quarter, while the number of completed events increased 180% and their national talent pool grew to 855 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)

“Parties are back and demand for Day-of-Event talent continues to exceed our expectations. Our top priority as a business is delivering an exemplary experience to our Customers, and our Food & Beverage Professionals excelled in doing so this quarter,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.

He added “Although we expect some disruption to sales of events in the new quarter as a result of the COVID Omicron Variant, we believe this will be short-lived and are well prepared for continued strong growth in the New Year.”

About Personal Sommeliers

Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts, Event Planners and Private Cellar Owners.

Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.

WATCH OUR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PBsUoIJ1khE

Personal Sommeliers serves major markets in the United States, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Boston, New York, Washington D.C. and Miami.

Robert Smith
Personal Sommeliers, Inc.
+1 415-275-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Be the Host

You just read:

Personal Sommeliers Reports Strong Quarter On Quarter Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.