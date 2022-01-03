Personal Sommeliers Reports Strong Quarter On Quarter Growth
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with DIY Party Hosts, Event Planners and Private Cellar Owners.
Although we expect some disruption to sales of events as a result of the COVID Omicron Variant, we believe this will be short-lived and are well prepared for continued strong growth in the New Year.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their third quarter operations.
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
Quarterly revenue increased 177% over the previous quarter, while the number of completed events increased 180% and their national talent pool grew to 855 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)
“Parties are back and demand for Day-of-Event talent continues to exceed our expectations. Our top priority as a business is delivering an exemplary experience to our Customers, and our Food & Beverage Professionals excelled in doing so this quarter,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.
He added “Although we expect some disruption to sales of events in the new quarter as a result of the COVID Omicron Variant, we believe this will be short-lived and are well prepared for continued strong growth in the New Year.”
About Personal Sommeliers
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts, Event Planners and Private Cellar Owners.
Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.
WATCH OUR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PBsUoIJ1khE
Personal Sommeliers serves major markets in the United States, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Boston, New York, Washington D.C. and Miami.
Robert Smith
Personal Sommeliers, Inc.
+1 415-275-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Be the Host