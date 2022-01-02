New Solo Ads For Affiliate Marketing Set To Be Released In January 2022 By Udimi
Affiliate marketers looking for fresh solo ads for affiliate marketing on Udimi.com can now access newly added vendors in 2022 in a variety of niches.
Using solo ads is an easy way to build a massive email list that buys from you again & again.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Udimi.com is a solo ads agency where members can buy solo ads traffic for a specific niche. This agency provides targeted solo ads traffic for subscribers who are looking to grow their customer base in a particular niche. Udimi just recently added over 100 new solo ad vendors with fresh email traffic in the home business, cryptocurrency, fitness, and self-improvement niches.
Carefully vetted and tested for those who want to grow their email list fast but do not know how to do PPC marketing or how it works. Udimi is a place of transparency where subscribers can go to purchase email traffic and have the confidence of knowing where their traffic is coming from without worrying about getting fraudulent clicks or leads. Udimi's mission is to deliver fast, reliable, and fresh email traffic to those who want to buy solo ads traffic in a chosen niche.
By subscribing to Udimi's advertising platform, individuals can save thousands of dollars in wasted advertising costs by trying to learn PPC marketing, YouTube marketing, social media marketing, and etc. Once a subscriber signs up, members can choose a solo ad vendor, choose an advertising package that fits their budget, and sit back and let the vendor send fresh email traffic to a member's squeeze page. Once the email traffic is delivered, the member is able to see real email subscribers flowing into their auto-responder. The tracking feature within Udimi's dashboard shows members geographically where their leads are coming from.
Newly Added Updates To Udimi.com
Over 100 solo ad vendors just added. These vendors have been rigorously tested and vetted by the owners of Udimi to ensure that the email traffic their customers receive are real people and not robot traffic. The vendor's email lists that are chosen by Udimi often have buyer leads on them. This greatly increases the chances that members will get sales after their email traffic has been delivered.
Also, the vendor's email lists is a permission-based email list. Which means that subscribers to these lists have voluntarily opted in to receive emails in a particular niche. All vendors email lists are scrutinized and verified to be compliant with the CAN-SPAM Act as outlined by the FTC.
New Traffic Filter Feature. This feature allows members to choose what countries they want their email traffic to come from. Members can also choose whether they want email traffic coming from mobile devices or desktop computers. Udimi also displays which vendors are delivering sales to their customers.
Improved Transparency. Udimi has greatly improved their transparency of solo ad vendors. Users of this advertising platform can see at a glance under the vendor profile:
*What the vendor charges per click
*Where the vendor is from
*FAQs about the vendor
*Other customer reviews about vendor's email traffic
*Vendor description of what type of email traffic is available
*How many sales and frequency of sales a vendor delivers to customers
Udimi.com's solo ads for affiliate marketing is a full transparency advertising platform available for members looking for buyer traffic in their niche. Udimi provides a safe advertising platform where those who are new or not so new to affiliate marketing to fulfill the marketing needs for their customers.
Blogger and co-author of MattieBlaze.com Brendan, writes, “The most difficult aspect of affiliate marketing is finding high quality targeted traffic for affiliate offers. It is even more difficult to find credible solo ad vendors who will deliver solo ads that convert into sales. Udimi is the solo ad marketplace where advertisers can be confident that real people will see their offers, goods, and services.”
According to the article, Udimi allows members to successfully drive traffic from the best traffic sources for affiliate marketing in a variety of niches. The blogger also provides an in-depth tutorial on how to choose the best solo ad provider for their niche once they sign up to Udimi.com. Watch This Video to learn how solo ads for affiliate marketing work on the Udimi platform.
Once a member signs up to the Udimi solo ads platform, a member can begin searching for solo ad providers in their niche. Some of the niches available are solo ads for weight loss niche, Forex solo ads, crypto solo ads, personal development solo ads, etc. Members will also be able to write their own ad copy for the vendor to send or members can request the vendor to write it.
Members will also be able to communicate with their chosen vendor right from the member's dashboard within the Udimi platform. Here a member can chat with a vendor to see if a particular offer is a good fit for the vendor's email traffic. A member can also access a members-only forum to further get answers about other marketing needs a member may have.
“If you are looking to buy solo ads traffic but are on a budget, you have found the right place,” Brendan writes in the blog post. “Members of Udimi will have the ability to scale their affiliate marketing business and know that they are building a business with high quality solo ad traffic from the best solo ads provider for their niche.”
For further information about how to become successful at solo ads affiliate marketing, visit: https://mattieblaze.com/find-business-opportunity-traffic-that-converts/
